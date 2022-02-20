Pork loin dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont will have its annual pork loin dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.
The dinner will be dine-in or carry-out, with the choice of a pork loin dinner for $12 or porkburger or hot dog dinner for $7. The menu includes pork loin or porkburger or hot dog, baked potato, potato chips, green beans, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, fruit dessert, Texas sheet cake and drinks.
