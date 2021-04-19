Good Neighbors of Lake Sara
The Good Neighbors of Lake Sara will have its first meeting of 2021 on May 1 at Pinky’s on Lake Sara. This will be a private opening only for Good Neighbors. Pinky’s official opening to the public will be the following day, May 2.
Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, members will be given one drink ticket for one beverage not to exceed $6 in value with a maximum two tickets per membership.
May 1 being Kentucky Derby Day, the Run for the Roses will be viewed at 5 p.m. Dinner will follow the race with everyone ordering from the full menu at their own cost. There will be no dinner fee at the door. There will be a Best Hats Contest with prizes awarded for the hats voted “Best of the Evening” — one prize for the gals and one prize for the guys.
RSVP your name and how many in your party by text or phone to Marilyn 217-343-3545 or email: nonniegigi@hotmail.com no later than Thursday, April 29. Memberships may always be paid at the door.
Looking Forward:
June 13: Catered Deb’s Catering at the Community Building, 10:30 a.m. social hour, 11:30 a.m. brunch
July 3: Fireworks on the lake, rain date Saturday, July 10
Aug. 1: Brunch TBD
Sep 11: Fall Festival, committee will grill German food, German attire optional, Community Building, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner
Oct. 2: Catered by Lickin’ My Chicken Pullin’ My Pork at the Community Building, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner
