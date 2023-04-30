Dog park event
Thanks to the efforts of the Effingham Park District and donors and supporters, Evergreen Bark Park is officially open for use.
The fence has been constructed with separations for small dogs and large dogs. Future plans are in place to continue construction as more funds are raised. Items such as water fountains, benches, shade structures, ADA accessible sidewalks and more are planned.
To commemorate the opening of the Evergreen Bark Park, the public is invited to a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event on Saturday, May 6, starting at 10 a.m. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 am. Microchipping and nail clipping will be available as well as raffle prizes and other pet-related vendors.
As a continued fundraiser, personalized pavers are being offered for purchase to honor a friend or in memory of a loved one — two or four legged. Your brick will be permanently displayed at the Evergreen Bark Park.
Donations continue to be accepted. For progress updates, visit Evergreen Bark Park on Facebook.
