Severe Weather Seminar
The National Trail Amateur Radio Club is hosting a free Severe Weather Seminar Feb. 18 at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Morning and afternoon sessions repeat. Morning sessions are from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. and afternoon sessions are 1 to 4:15 p.m. You may attend any or all morning or afternoon sessions.
The National Weather Service Spotter Training will be in Room B/C and will last 2 1/2 hours. Thirty to 45-minute sessions will be in Room D and will include:
- “Intro to Incident Command System” by the Illinois Fire Service Institute
- “What is Amateur Radio” by American Radio Relay League Illinois SM
- “What are ARES” by American Radio Relay League Illinois SEC
- “Your Home Weather Station” by Ralph Rounds II
- “Into the Storm” by Melinda King, storm chaser/photographer
Child Care Businesses Webinar
Join the Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. for a webinar highlighting business solutions and support for regional child care businesses.
Child care businesses, whether licensed in-home family providers or centers, are foundational to a community’s present and future economic success.
The Women’s Business Development Center, a nationally recognized leader in the field of women’s business development and economic empowerment, and Lake Land College’s Center for Business and Industry, which is experienced in the coordination of successful apprenticeships, both have programs that can help.
Blanca Berthier, Managing Director of Entrepreneurial Business Program and Services Division I for the Women’s Business Development Center, will highlight the free resources that they have available to child care business owners such as:
• Individual business advising
• Business workshops
• Monthly collaboratives
• Virtual support cohort
Brad Jansen, owner, and Hannah Roberson, Director of Operations for Montessori Kids Universe, Effingham, and Bonnie Moore, Director of Center of Business and Technology at Lake Land College, will explain how their new child care apprenticeship process benefits both current workforce and new employees.
There is no cost to attend and those interested can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cTYSKpBPT9ybXbC5gs4YDQ.
The Southeastern Illinois Business Navigator Alliance was formed by Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual office hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.