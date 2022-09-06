Youth Quail/Pheasant Hunt
The Effingham Area Chapter of Quail Forever will host a Youth Quail/Pheasant Hunt for ages 10 to 16 on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Dan Hecht's Farm (DNP Farm LLC), 3362 Riffle Road, Louisville. Riffle Road is located off of Iola Lane. Signs will be posted.
Participants must have a regular or apprentice hunting license and bring their own gun and ammo. Completion of a gun safety course is preferred. Hunters should register as soon as possible for scheduling purposes. Quail Forever memberships will be available. To register call Dan Hecht at 217-342-4111 (work) or 217-342-6226 (home) or email dannyhecht@danhecht.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.