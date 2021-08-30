Youth bird hunt
Dan Hecht is hosting a free Youth Quail/Pheasant Hunt for ages 10 to 16 on Saturday, Oct. 16, at his farm, 3362 Riffle Road, Louisville, about 20 minutes South of Effingham, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Riffle Road is located off of Iola Lane. Signs will be posted.
Clay pigeons will be available for warm-up, practice and instruction. There will be fields for first-timers, as well as fields for the experienced.
Participants must have a regular or apprentice hunting license. A gun safety course is preferred. Participants need to bring their own gun and plenty of bullets.
There also will be a raffle to win a gun.
Participants are asked to use common sense with masks and social distancing and to register as soon as possible for scheduling and COVID purposes. To register call the dealership at 217-342-4111 or 217-821-4112 and tell the receptionist that you are wanting to attend the Youth Hunt in the morning or afternoon and how many or email dannyhecht@danhecht.com.
