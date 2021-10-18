Fall fundraiser

The Effingham County Republican Party Fall Fundraiser will be Sunday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Sara Pavilion by the dam.

An all-you-can-eat meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An adult meal is $12 and child's (ages 4–12) meal is $7.

A free boat ride around Lake Sara will be offered, weather permitting, as well as a 50/50 drawing. Participants need not be present to win. A cornhole game is available on the outside deck.

Political candidates may be in attendance to meet and socialize with supporters.

