VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, May 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will be meatloaf, potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
For more information contact Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Authors event
Effingham Public Library will join nearly 200 other libraries around the state in hosting bestselling authors Jessamine Chan and Emily Maloney in a free online event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
The authors will discuss the systems of power that impact our lives, our families and our finances through the lens of their books during the hourlong conversation.
Chan is the author of “The School for Good Mothers,” her debut novel which has been a New York Times bestseller. Her short stories have appeared in publications such as Tin House and Epoch.
Maloney authored a collection of essays titled “Cost of Living.” Her work has appeared in Glamour and Best American Essays, among others.
The program with the two Chicagoland authors is part of a partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, a new collaborative effort that offers virtual events with bestselling and diverse authors to library patrons across the state.
Visit effinghamlibrary.org/events, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 to register for the free online event.
Barbershop chorus
Coles County Barbershop Chorus' Summer Show returns Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m. at Eastern Illinois University Dvorak Concert Hall Charleston.
The chorus consists of 30 men from 16 different communities, top five finalist in state competition, three local quartets and ensembles with Vocal Spectrum (International Championship Quartet) as the feature.
Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.colescountychorus.com, by calling the EIU Box Office at 217-581-3110, Charlie at 618-335-9237 or contact any Coles County Chorus member. Tickets also may be purchased and picked up at the door.
Coles County Barbershop Chorus has 50 years of community outreach to churches, nursing homes and doing benefit concerts for area homeless shelters and food pantries. The chorus is hoping to regain financial support from this year's Summer Show after it has been canceled the last two years due to COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.