Traveling office hours
State Rep. Brad Halbrook invites residents in Shelby County to meet him or his staff at the Cowden Municipal Building, 133 W. Locust, Cowden, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 to discuss state issues and concerns.
Halbrook’s Traveling Office Hours bring his office to communities throughout the district to better assist those who want to discuss issues face to face.
“In a district as large as ours, it’s difficult for everyone who needs help or has an idea to share to travel to one of my district offices. Conducting traveling office hours throughout the district is key to being able to meet one on one with more of the folks that I represent,” Halbrook said. “Our spring legislative session is off to a slow start, but we have a lot to talk about, and a lot issues we must address in the next few months. Your input is very important.”
Halbrook will be announcing more listening tour dates and locations in the coming weeks. He stressed that local residents are always welcome to call 217-774-1306 or stop by his Shelbyville office located at 203 N. Cedar.
