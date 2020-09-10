Resource Fair

A free Drive-Thru Resource Fair will be held Sept. 22 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 213 W. Fayette, Effingham.

In celebration of National Recovery Month, East Central Illinois ROSC (Recovery Oriented Systems of Care) is providing a the fair with goodie bags for adults and kids.

Simply go to the event location in your area, drive-thru the designated area to pick up your free goodie bag either for an adult and/or for your kids. The adult bag will contain available resources in your area, along with a sticky pad, pen, lanyard, etc. The youth bag will be a drawstring backpack with a school supply kit inside and other donated items. For the safety of all, those distributing the free items will be wearing gloves and mask.

Tags

Recommended for you