Town Hall
State Rep. Brad Halbrook invites residents in Shelby County to meet him and State Sen. Steve McClure on June 12 at the Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center to discuss state issues and other concerns. The legislators are hosting an End of Session Town Hall to update local residents on the important issues debated and passed in Springfield that impact families. The Town Hall will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
“This was a particularly tough spring session on families’ Constitutional rights and taxpayers’ wallets. We’ll talk about the budget, Democrat gun bans and tax increase plans and other critical issues. As always, I want to hear your thoughts and ideas,” Halbrook said.
If you plan to attend, RSVP at rephalbrook.com. The Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center is located at 1989 IL-16, Shelbyville.
Halbrook will be announcing more Town Hall dates and locations in the coming weeks. Residents may call his office and set up an appointment at 203 N. Cedar Street, Shelbyville (217-774-1306) and at 304 E. Jefferson Ave, Suite A, Effingham (217-342-0220). Both offices are open by appointment only.
