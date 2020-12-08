Virtual Commencement Ceremony
Lake Land College will be honoring graduates at its first Lake Land College Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony.
"Completing a college degree or certificate is a milestone worthy of great celebration in the best of circumstances, but succeeding during these unprecedented times is remarkable and very worthy of celebration," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. "We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the Laker Nation Class of 2020 at the college's first-ever Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony."
The virtual ceremony will include many aspects of the traditional commencement ceremony, such as speakers and the reading of graduates' names along with a slide.
The ceremony will premiere on the college's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. A link to the ceremony will be available from the college's homepage and then available on the graduation webpage at lakelandcollege.edu/admissions/graduation.
