First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Holiday Inn, Effingham, Featured speaker will be PAVE Action Teams.
PAVE stands for Promoting a Vision for Effingham County and is a participant-driven strategic visioning and planning process in which local leaders and citizen volunteers create a long-range vision for the future of Effingham County and a plan of action for achieving it.
The PAVE Action Teams will share their goals for the future of Effingham County and what they’ve been doing to turn these goals into a reality.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Aug. 4 online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
