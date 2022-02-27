Women’s Month
Downtown Effingham Business Group will host the following events to celebrate Women’s History Month in March.
- Tuesday, March 8, Celebrating Women Wine Tasting & Special Businesswomen Recognition, 5-7 p.m., Village Wine
- Wednesday, March 9 , Ladies Night at Singer-Songwriter Open Mic, 7:30-10:30 p.m, Village Wine
- Friday, March 11, Effingham County Chamber Inspire: Women’s Leadership Panel – Dismantling the Confidence Gap, 2-4 p.m., The XCHNG
- Friday, March 11, Ladies Night Out Downtown Effingham, 4-7 p.m., participating downtown businesses
- Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, Spring Open House in Downtown Effingham, Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
