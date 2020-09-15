New Legacy Project Quartet
Nashville-based New Legacy Project Quartet will present a live concert on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Latona Church of Christ in Wheeler.
Formerly known as the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor. Popular across many genres of Christian music, New Legacy is currently charting on radio with their latest single “Born for This.”
New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award-winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet.
Price said, “In 40 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men.”
Admission is free to this nondenominational event, and a love offering will be received. All required social-distancing practices will be observed. You are encouraged to come early for best seating.
