Historical presentation
On Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Effingham County Museum, former Unit 40 educator and Lake Land College adjunct faculty member, Delaine Donaldson, will tell the story of Effingham’s Austin College, a school which was a vital part of the local scene during the 1890s and early 190’s.
Donaldson will discuss the visionary people who were instrumental in getting the school started, then trace the successes and the many challenges confronting the college during its brief existence.
This is the fourth presentation in the current public series, which encourages local residents to learn more about the rich heritage of the area. The mseum invites the public to attend. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.