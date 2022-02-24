First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, March 4, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Jami Sidwell, a training and organizational development expert, will be the featured speaker.
A training and development expert with 15-plus years of experience, Sidwell is someone who aspires to teach individuals and organizations the knowledge and skills necessary to be effective and happy within their personal and professional lives. She has an undergraduate degree in Organizational Professional Development, graduate degree in Training and Business Development, and is a certified Franklin Covey facilitator. Sidwell has exercised many opportunities to provide learning, teaching and discovering in the areas of human engineering and performance, adult learning theory, coaching and mentoring.
Dr. April Ritz, PT, DPT of Effingham Pelvic Health & Wellness will be the featured business.
The fee to attend the luncheon, which is open to the public, is $20 per person in advance. Register by Thursday, March 3, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
