Corvette Welcomefest Downtown Party
Visit Effingham will be hosting the Corvette Welcomefest Downtown Party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
Corvettes will parade down Jefferson Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. to join the party, parking in the spaces surrounding the Effingham County Museum and bringing the Mid America Motorworks: Corvette Fun Run Road Tour to a close. Residents are encouraged to come downtown Friday night and watch the Corvettes roll in.
Food will be available from La Luna and Pauly’s BBQ, as well as Toppins Soft Serve, along with live musical entertainment from Not Petty, a Tom Petty tribute duo.
Stop by Visit Effingham’s tent and enter to win giveaways, pick up free souvenirs and information.
For more information on the Friday night event, contact the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com. For more information about events at Mid America Motorworks, visit www.FunfestEvents.com.
