Coffee & Connections
The Effingham County Chamber invites all local business enthusiasts and chamber members to Coffee & Connections, a quarterly event designed to foster meaningful connections and elevate community involvement.
Coffee & Connections is an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the heart of local events and advocacy while connecting with like-minded go-getters.
The next Coffee & Connections will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 a.m., with breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 9 a.m., at Dieterich Village Hall, 103 W. Section Street, Dieterich.
Attendees are encouraged to bring along a friend or fellow professional/non-member who shares their passion for progress and achievement.
Admission is $10, and registration is required. To register and view other upcoming Effingham County Chamber events visit EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events or call 217-342-4147.
For more details on becoming a chamber member, contact Becky Brown, Membership Director, at BBrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com or call 217-347-6283.
