Hay ride
The 2021 General Dacey Trail Hay Ride for People with Mobility Restrictions will be Oct. 13.
This event features scenic hayride tours of the General Dacey Trail for all, young and old, who are physically unable to walk the trail on their own. The trailers used for the events are made to accommodate wheelchairs and sitting participants. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) staff will be on standby to assist any participants that may need assistance. Family or staff support are encouraged to ride along for the safety and enjoyment of all participants.
Tours arrive and depart from the Shelbyville Aquatic Center parking lot in Shelbyville’s Forest Park. Departure times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. To reserve a seat and time slot, contact the Lake Shelbyville Interpretive Services and Outreach Program Department at 217-774-3951 ext. 7047. Only a limited number of seats will be provided, RSVP to secure a spot on the hay ride. Walk-ups will be accommodated if space is available, but is not guaranteed.
