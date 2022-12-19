Pro-Life Breakfast
Effingham Area Right to Life has announced its Annual Pro-Life Breakfast will be Sunday, Jan. 15, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
Freewill donations for breakfast will be accepted, and there will be a 50/50 drawing and many raffle baskets for all ages. The breakfast menu includes whole hog sausage, eggs and a variety of home-baked breads, along with juice, milk and water.
Volunteers are needed. Call or text Susan at 217-663-2084 for more information.
This is the primary fundraiser for Effingham Area Right to Life. The group asks those who are unable to attend the breakfast consider sending a donation to P.O. Box 861, Etfingham IL 62401.
