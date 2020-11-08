Book sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
To ensure social distancing, all shoppers (even children or spouses) must preregister to shop the book sale in a 30-minute segment. Shoppers will be limited to one 30-minute segment.
Shopping times will start at the beginning of each hour: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Face masks must be worn to shop the book sale and materials will be spread out to encourage social distancing.
All shoppers must register either online at effinghamlibrary.org or by calling the library at 217-342-2464.
The book sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, homeschool materials, games and puzzles.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Additionally, some categories have been broken down into subcategories to allow for locating a title and/or subject quickly and easily.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library checkout desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions about the book sale, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.