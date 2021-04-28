Gym Bob's Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, May 2, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guest this month will be Missy Foster Dunaway of Cowden, featuring the Gym Bob's Jamboree Band. They will be performing Country classics and 1950s and '60s oldies for the whole family.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday of each month at Gym Bob's in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
