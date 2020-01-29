Preschool Roundup
Dieterich School District and the Department of Early Childhood is offering parents the opportunity to discover how their child is developing in the areas of speech, language, concepts and motor skills through free developmental screenings. Vision and hearing screenings are also provided free of charge.
The screenings are for children ages birth to 5. Kindergarten preregistration also will be available.
The screenings will be Monday, March 30, and Tuesday, March 31, at Immaculate Conception Hall, 303 East Section Street, Dieterich. For an appointment, call Sharon Feldhake at 217-925-5248.
