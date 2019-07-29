Sehi Reunion
The 20th annual Sehi Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Montrose Park North Pavilion.
The reunion will start with a meal at noon. Bring a basket dinner, your own table service and lawn chairs.
All relatives and friends are invited. Contact Cindy Lidy at 217-343-3937 for questions.
Brown Reunion
The 85th Brown Reunion, descendants of John and Elizabeth Brown, will be Sunday, Aug. 18 at Brown Park, located 3 1/2 miles south of Bogota.
A basket dinner will start at 12:30 p.m. Each family should bring covered dishes and their table service. Ice tea, fruit drink and water will be provided. Bring your own chairs.
All relatives and friends are encouraged to attend.
Shimkus office hours
An aide to Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Fayette County next week to assist area constituents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.
On Monday, Aug. 5, the staff member will be at St. Elmo City Hall, 411 North Main Street, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue but are not available at that time period can call the congressman's Effingham office at 217-347-7947.
