Self-Care for Caregivers
Caregivers often feel physically, emotionally and financially drained while caring for a loved one with a chronic condition.
They may feel as though they have lost their identity or are ill-equipped to help their loved one. “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a self-care educational program to help participants build skills that caregivers need to take better care of themselves as they provide care to others.
“This is not a support group – it’s a training course about how to not lose yourself while caring for someone with a chronic condition. We teach participants coping mechanisms, communication methods, and identifying certain traits in themselves and their caretaker,” Andrea Applegate, class facilitator, said.
The free, six-week course is offered by Sarah Bush Lincoln and made possible through a grant from the SBL Health Foundation and the Volunteer Guild.
First session of classes meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Aug. 3 through Sept. 7 in the SBL Diagnostic Imaging conference room in the Health Center. Participants should enter through Entrance A. The second session of classes meet 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning Nov. 2 through Dec. 7 in the same location.
The course helps family caregivers reduce personal stress, improve self-confidence and change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family and health care or service providers, communicate effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in their emotions, deal with difficult feelings and make tough caregiving decisions.
“You can look at it as two hours to reflect on yourself. And you can use these tools to try to bring back some normalcy to your life,” Applegate said.
Course facilitators Stacia Goings and Andrea Applegate explained that the course is interactive and discussion-based, and helps participants use the tools to put specific plans into action. Participants will receive the book, “The Caregivers Helpbook,” developed specifically for the class.
Class size is limited. Call 217 238-4524 to reserve your seat, or register online at www.sarahbushlincoln.org/calendar. Face masks are required for the safety of the community.
Preserve food safely
Food preservation is centuries old and has many benefits, but be sure you understand the equipment, space, time and skills needed before you begin. There are many considerations:
- Start-up costs can be expensive: Consider the cost of canners, jars, lids, dehydrators and other tools needed to prepare the food and aid in processing.
- Food preservation is time intensive: The process may take several hours, depending on the preservation method selected. Consider your available time before beginning.
- Storage space is needed: Consider the available space available in your pantry and freezer before you begin.
- Misinformation may danger your family: Consider the source used. Canning is a science so it’s imperative that tested recipes are followed. Old cookbooks and cooking blogs may not provide the most up-to-date food preservation practices. Each method — canning, freezing, drying and fermenting — requires a set of skills to ensure the food is safe today and in the future.
"There are several canning methods being circulated among the home canning groups I see on social media, such as dry canning, open kettle canning and solar canning," says Kristin Bogdonas, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator. “These are not safe or approved canning methods.”
Knowing where to find reputable sources can help consumers safely preserve the shelf life of their garden bounty or market fare. Extension is providing an overview of safe methods for canning, freezing, drying and fermentation at noon on July 21. Register at go.illinois.edu/EatFreshEatLocal. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please email Diane Reinhold, dreinhol@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
The webinar will last 30 minutes, and participants may ask questions of the nutrition experts following the presentation. Recordings of previous "Eat Fresh | Eat Local" webinars are available at go.illinois.edu/nutritionwell. The final event in the series will be Aug. 18 on the topic of storing garden harvests.
