Jasper County Health Department
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
Jan. 17 — Immunization Clinic, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment. Children under 18 years of age need a parent’s signature on the consent form. Records are required if previous shots were given elsewhere.
Jan. 17 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
Jan. 13, 20 and 27 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
Feb. 14 — Free PSA and Cholesterol Clinic, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., free PSA testing for males 50 years old and older, $30 for males younger than 50. Fast for cholesterol test — nothing to eat or drink with exception of water eight hours before testing. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.