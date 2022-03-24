Job Fair
The Effingham County Chamber and Effingham Regional Growth Alliance remind the community about the 2022 Effingham County In-Person Job Fair on Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, located at 1202 N Keller Dr. in Effingham.
The Job Fair will not only provide job seekers the opportunity to learn about current job openings but provide valuable employment resources.
Resume assistance will be available to anyone who is seeking employment and is interested in creating or improving their resume. Area professionals will be on site to conduct mock interviews. Job seekers will have the option of getting a complimentary, professional headshot taken by Piotrowski Studios.
Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success (EC-JOBS) and the Effingham Public Library will provide access to computers for job seekers to create an online profile on EC-JOBS to stay up to date with other local openings.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success, bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared to interact firsthand with employers offering a variety of employment options.
There is no fee to attend the Job Fair.
Employers registered to date include AAA Mobility Specialists of Illinois, Always Caring HomeCare, Archer Daniels Midland, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, CEFS Economic Opportunity Corp., Community Support Systems, Continental Mills, Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS), Effingham Army Recruiting Office, EVAPCO Inc., Fedex Ground, Flex-n-Gate, Hospital Sisters Health System, Innovative Staff Solutions, Irwin Seating Company, J.B. Esker & Sons, John Boos & Co., JX Truck Center – Effingham, Kirby Foods IGA, Koerner Distributor, Inc., Land of Lincoln Credit Union, M@T Group LLC./Central Illinois Care Services, McCarthy Building Companies, One Hope United, Patterson Companies, Peerless of America, Quad Graphics, RuralMed EMS, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System, Sherwin Williams Company, Siemer Milling Company, South Central FS, Spero Family Services, Stevens Industries Inc., Teutopolis State Bank and The Equity.
First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, April 1, at the Holiday Inn Effingham.
The chamber welcomes Effingham County Clerk Kerry J. Hirtzel as the featured presenter. Hirtzel is the Election Authority who oversees and protects the integrity of all elections within Effingham County.
Hirtzel will share important election dates to stay aware of, who has filed to run for the County Board, suggestions for early voting, and any new issues that are expected to be on the ballot.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and it is open to the public. Register by Thursday, March 31, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
