Community Blood Services of Illinois is the exclusive supplier of blood and blood products to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Clay County Hospital, Carle Foundation Hospital and well as most all the hospitals in Central and Southern Illinois.
We ask donors to make an appointment by calling 217-367-2202 or on www.bloodcenter.org. All donors are required to wear a mask.
Effingham area blood drives:
- Monday, April 19 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave.
- Tuesday, April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in the Auditorium, 503 N. Maple St. Donors should enter the hospital through the Pre-Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital, as the hospital’s front entrance remains closed at this time.
- Tuesday, April 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bloodmobile at Stewardson-Strasburg School on the East side of the building.
