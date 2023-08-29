The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has announced 8,209 Dean’s List students, 253 Bronze Tablet honorees and more than 10,500 graduates for the 2023 spring semester.
Dean’s List eligibility is limited to the top 20% of a student’s college class or curriculum. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 academic semester hours taken for a letter grade.
University Honors and inclusion on the Bronze Tablet are the university’s highest honors for graduating students. Honorees, who are the top 3% from each college’s graduating class, must have a total grade-point average of at least 3.5 (out of a possible 4.0), although in recent years an average as high as 3.9 was needed to make the list in some colleges at Illinois.
Dean's List
Altamont
Dawn Pagel, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Anthropology
Emma Caroline, Simmons, Education Middle Grades, Education
Violet Aranda Wendling, Applied Health Sciences, Recreation, Sport and Tourism
Effingham
Emily Barnick, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Anthropology
Thomas Robert Chojnicki, General Studies, Undeclared
Averee Ann Greene, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology
Raya Khaled Halabi, Applied Health Sciences, Community Health
Mitchell J. Heuerman, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Engineering Technology and Management for Agricultural Systems
John Robert Hoene, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Engineering Technology and Management for Agricultural Systems
Elizabeth Ann Kabbes, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Biology
Caroline A. McDevitt, Applied Health Sciences, Kinesiology
Clare Marie McHugh, Gies Business, Marketing
Estelle Katherine Passalacqua, Liberal Arts and Sciences, English
Gabriela Galesi Sandschafer, Information Sciences, Information Sciences
Katherine Jansen Slaughter, Gies Business, Accountancy
Cole James Stanfield, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Molecular and Cellular Biology
Thomas Francis Unkraut, Liberal Arts and Sciences, History
Catherine Mary Willenborg, Media, Advertising
Flora
Max William Duquaine, General Studies, Pre-Engineering
Nolan James Duquaine, General Studies, Undeclared
Samuel Edward Duquaine, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science
Ava Kathryn Hout, General Studies, Undeclared
Mason
Grace Marie Hakman, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Integrative Biology
Emma Claire Kuhns, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural and Consumer Economics
Neoga
Abbigail Kepp, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications
Olivia Jane Titus, Gies Business, Management
Sigel
Charles Paul Hoene, Grainger Engineering, Agricultural and Biological Engineering Sciences
Bronze Tablet Honorees
Effingham
Zoe Isabelle Bridges, School of Social Work, Bachelor of Social Work, December 2022
Elizabeth Kay Will, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, December 2022
Graduates
Altamont
Hannah Rose Tappendorf, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications
Dieterich
Seth William Bohnhoff, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Atmospheric Sciences, Highest Distinction
Effingham
Kaitlyn Marie Baker, Graduate College, Master of Architecture
Allison Grace Bryant, Graduate College, Master of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences
Reilly Maeve Durham, Graduate College, Master of Science in Integrative Biology
Lucas R. Hagler, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy
Kaitlyn Therese Kabbes, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology
Annika Marie Koeste, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences
Clare Marie McHugh, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Marketing, High Honors
Katherine Jansen Slaughter, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, Highest Honors
Bryson Edward Wall, Grainger Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Computer Engineering, Honors
Ava Cathleen Wegman, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science, Distinction
Marrina Kathryn White, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences
Sarah Anne Womack, Graduate College, Master of Science in Animal Sciences
Zachary Daniel Wortman, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Finance
Farina
Miriam Cabico Blomberg, Education, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
Findlay
Ethan Johannes Macklin, Grainger Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biological Engineering
Flora
Vivian Anne Duquaine, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences
Neoga
Olivia Paige Holt, Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, High Honors
John Charles Keller, Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Sport and Tourism, High Honors
Cheyenne Lee Vondrak, Graduate College, Master of Engineering in Bioengineering
Emmalyn Rose Walk, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications
Shelbyville
Kendyll Jade Dunaway, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics
Sigel
Charles Paul Hoene, Grainger Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biological Engineering
West Libery
Miranda Christine Ochs, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences
