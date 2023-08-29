The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has announced 8,209 Dean’s List students, 253 Bronze Tablet honorees and more than 10,500 graduates for the 2023 spring semester.

Dean’s List eligibility is limited to the top 20% of a student’s college class or curriculum. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 academic semester hours taken for a letter grade.

University Honors and inclusion on the Bronze Tablet are the university’s highest honors for graduating students. Honorees, who are the top 3% from each college’s graduating class, must have a total grade-point average of at least 3.5 (out of a possible 4.0), although in recent years an average as high as 3.9 was needed to make the list in some colleges at Illinois.

Dean's List

Altamont

Dawn Pagel, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Anthropology

Emma Caroline, Simmons, Education Middle Grades, Education

Violet Aranda Wendling, Applied Health Sciences, Recreation, Sport and Tourism

Effingham

Emily Barnick, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Anthropology

Thomas Robert Chojnicki, General Studies, Undeclared

Averee Ann Greene, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Raya Khaled Halabi, Applied Health Sciences, Community Health

Mitchell J. Heuerman, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Engineering Technology and Management for Agricultural Systems

John Robert Hoene, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Engineering Technology and Management for Agricultural Systems

Elizabeth Ann Kabbes, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Biology

Caroline A. McDevitt, Applied Health Sciences, Kinesiology

Clare Marie McHugh, Gies Business, Marketing

Estelle Katherine Passalacqua, Liberal Arts and Sciences, English

Gabriela Galesi Sandschafer, Information Sciences, Information Sciences

Katherine Jansen Slaughter, Gies Business, Accountancy

Cole James Stanfield, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Molecular and Cellular Biology

Thomas Francis Unkraut, Liberal Arts and Sciences, History

Catherine Mary Willenborg, Media, Advertising

Flora

Max William Duquaine, General Studies, Pre-Engineering

Nolan James Duquaine, General Studies, Undeclared

Samuel Edward Duquaine, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science

Ava Kathryn Hout, General Studies, Undeclared

Mason

Grace Marie Hakman, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Integrative Biology

Emma Claire Kuhns, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural and Consumer Economics

Neoga

Abbigail Kepp, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications

Olivia Jane Titus, Gies Business, Management

Sigel

Charles Paul Hoene, Grainger Engineering, Agricultural and Biological Engineering Sciences

Bronze Tablet Honorees

Effingham

Zoe Isabelle Bridges, School of Social Work, Bachelor of Social Work, December 2022

Elizabeth Kay Will, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, December 2022

Graduates

Altamont

Hannah Rose Tappendorf, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications

Dieterich

Seth William Bohnhoff, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Atmospheric Sciences, Highest Distinction

Effingham

Kaitlyn Marie Baker, Graduate College, Master of Architecture

Allison Grace Bryant, Graduate College, Master of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences

Reilly Maeve Durham, Graduate College, Master of Science in Integrative Biology

Lucas R. Hagler, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy

Kaitlyn Therese Kabbes, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Annika Marie Koeste, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences

Clare Marie McHugh, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Marketing, High Honors

Katherine Jansen Slaughter, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, Highest Honors

Bryson Edward Wall, Grainger Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Computer Engineering, Honors

Ava Cathleen Wegman, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science, Distinction

Marrina Kathryn White, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences

Sarah Anne Womack, Graduate College, Master of Science in Animal Sciences

Zachary Daniel Wortman, Gies Business, Bachelor of Science in Finance

Farina

Miriam Cabico Blomberg, Education, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Findlay

Ethan Johannes Macklin, Grainger Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biological Engineering

Flora

Vivian Anne Duquaine, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences

Neoga

Olivia Paige Holt, Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, High Honors

John Charles Keller, Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Sport and Tourism, High Honors

Cheyenne Lee Vondrak, Graduate College, Master of Engineering in Bioengineering

Emmalyn Rose Walk, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications

Shelbyville

Kendyll Jade Dunaway, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics

Sigel

Charles Paul Hoene, Grainger Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biological Engineering

West Libery

Miranda Christine Ochs, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences

