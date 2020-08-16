The University of Illinois has announced graduates for the 2020 spring semester.

Among the recipients:

Effingham

Taylor Crowell, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Chemistry, Cum Laude

Elizabeth Falconburg, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Communication

Drake Hill, Bachelor of Science in Finance, Highest Honors

Brady Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Finance

James Kabbes, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Honors

Ellen Lechman, Master of Science in Library and Information Science

Haley Miller, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, English, High Distinction

Jay Niebrugge, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Integrative Biology and Psychology

Amber Quast, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences

Samuel Wortman, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy

Kinmundy

Spencer Hulsey, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences Physics

Neoga

Jesse Holt, Bachelor of Science in Finance, High Honors

Newton

Jessica Ochs, Master of Science in Agricultural Education

Natalie White, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, High Honors

Shelbyville

Bryce Henze, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Sociology, Highest Distinction

Hannah Koonce, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences

Karli Robinson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Collin Schuricht, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Geography and Geographic Information Science, History, High Distinction

Tags

Recommended for you