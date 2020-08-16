The University of Illinois has announced graduates for the 2020 spring semester.
Among the recipients:
Effingham
Taylor Crowell, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Chemistry, Cum Laude
Elizabeth Falconburg, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Communication
Drake Hill, Bachelor of Science in Finance, Highest Honors
Brady Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Finance
James Kabbes, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Honors
Ellen Lechman, Master of Science in Library and Information Science
Haley Miller, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, English, High Distinction
Jay Niebrugge, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Integrative Biology and Psychology
Amber Quast, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences
Samuel Wortman, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy
Kinmundy
Spencer Hulsey, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences Physics
Neoga
Jesse Holt, Bachelor of Science in Finance, High Honors
Newton
Jessica Ochs, Master of Science in Agricultural Education
Natalie White, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, High Honors
Shelbyville
Bryce Henze, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Sociology, Highest Distinction
Hannah Koonce, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences
Karli Robinson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Collin Schuricht, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Geography and Geographic Information Science, History, High Distinction
