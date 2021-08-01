University of Illinois Dorothy Stier Memorial Scholarship awarded

Isabella Daiber, graduate of St. Anthony High School, is the recipient of the $500 University of Illinois Dorothy Stier Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is open to any female graduate of Effingham High School or St. Anthony High School planning to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Members of the local PEO Sisterhood Chapter NF serve on the selection committee for the scholarship, which honors Stier as a past member of the club.
The University of Illinois Dorothy Stier Memorial Scholarship is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-5409 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.