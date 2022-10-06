United Way Witches Ball returns Oct. 21

It’s been three years since the United Way of Effingham County Witches Ball has been held. This year's event will be on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, Effingham.
The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., a live auction at 8 p.m. and music provided by Complete Weddings & Events.
Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be a Halloween Costume Contest with awards given to “Best Individual” and “Best Group."
Tickets are $60 each or VIP tables can be purchased by calling the United Way office at 217-342-3824.
Items included in this year’s silent and live auction include Yadier Molina framed and autographed All-Star jersey; Albert Pujols custom-framed and autographed Marucci Pro Model bat; Chicago Bulls Ayo Dosunmu framed and autographed jersey; Adam Wainwright frames and autographed photo; Andrew Knizner game-used batting glove autographed and framed; Willie McGee, Jim Edmonds and Harrison Bader autographed photo; Mike Small autographed Illini golf bag; Uwe Blab autographed basketball; St. Louis Cardinals “Cardinals Club” all-inclusive green seat tickets to include food, drinks and parking; Chad Green autographed baseball and baseball card; Polar Express St. Louis Christmas train ride and hotel package; Southern Illinois cabin getaway; Hermann Hills getaway; Cody Johnson concert tickets; wine, appetizers and drinks packages; six-course tasting in private wine room; St. Louis Blues vs. Blackhawk hockey tickets; Fox Theatre tickets to include "Les Miserables," "Six," "Nutcracker," "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"; Effingham Performance Center tickets to include John Michael Montgomery, Eli Young Band and Hairball; Solo Bonfire Smokeless Firepit; party bus rental, adult and kids party packages; jewelry; designer handbags to include Longchamp, Kate Spade and Coach; spa packages; golf packages; Boos butcher block; weekend tractor and attachment rental; TV, gas grill and meat bundle package; personalized landscape boulder; inflatable paddleboard; swim lessons; bounce house rental; deer hunting package; mobile storage unit; Holiday World tickets; restaurant and gift certificates; and many other items.
The evening will include apple bobbing. Individuals can purchase an apple for $10 each, three for $25 or seven for $50 for chance to win prizes. A limited number of apples will be sold.
Attendees can also purchase a Witches Pick ticket for $20 each or six for $100 for a chance to win their choice of a live auction item. The only exclusions include the Albert Pujols autographed bat, Yadier Molina All-Star autographed jersey, and the St. Louis Cardinals Club all-inclusive tickets.
Proceeds from the event benefit 19 local partner agencies: Altamont After School Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mid-Illinois - Effingham County, Boy Scouts of America - Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, Child Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Family Mental Health Support, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training & Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
