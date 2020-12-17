United Way of Effingham County recently held the 2020 Thanks & Giving Community Raffle via Facebook Live. It coincided with a virtual live auction conducted from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2.
The Special Events Committee and the Board of Directors would like to thanks those that donated to the raffle. The winners are as follow:
$2,100 cash, Dean Kremer; $2,000 cash, Sandra Vanatta; $1,100 cash, Susan Wilson; $1,000 cash, Kathleen Ferguson; $1,000 cash, Darrell Hoffman; $800 cash, Jeff Brunoehler; Gift Basket, Robin Westendorf; $500 cash, Lisa Cornell; $500 cash, Suzie Schmidt; $500 cash, David Ring; $500 cash, two lawn chairs and two cooler bags, Jess Andrews; $500 cash, Cindy Jansen; $400 cash, David Henry; Milwaukee 2-Piece Cordless Combo Kit, Christopher Rigoulot; $300 cash, Kristin Koerner; LP Outdoor Firepit, Dena Hill; $250 cash, Ruth Wright; $250 cash, Mary Jo Tucker; $250 cash, Angela Nuxoll; $250 cash, Beth Funneman; $250 cash, Derek Koester; $250 cash, Sue Esker; $250 cash, Greg Campos; 43" Vizio Smart TV, Mark Thies; $200 cash, Lisa Koerner; $200 cash, Mark Koester; $200 cash, Dolores Hahn; Deluxe Auto Detailing Package, Erin Pontious; Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, Dan and Madonna Patton; Guest King Suite and Dinner for Two, Lauren Sehy; King Spa Room, Breakfast and Champagne, Maegan Roper; $200 restaurant gift certificate, Kara Chamoun; $200 restaurant gift, Lisa Koerner; $150 cash, Dr. Jayasiri Fernando; Philips 32" TV, Dr. and Mrs. Michael Sehy; 2 Clay Walker Tickets, Drinks and Parking, Dan and Madonna Patton; 25 lb. Beef and Pork Bundle, Ima Gean McGraha; $100 restaurant gift certificate, Mike Behrman; $100 cash, Ashley Hemmen; Gift Basket, Nancy Weber; $100 cash, Deborah Brooks; $100 cash, Blake Koerner; $100 cash, Ashley Robbins; $100 cash, Doug Koester; $100 cash, Jane Ruholl; $100 cash, Dena Hill; Italian Meal for 8, Audra Gilmore; End Table with USB Ports, Sasha Dickerson; Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader, Jeff Brunoehler; $150 jewelry gift certificate, Jessica Harris; Oral B Electric Toothbrush, John Deters; Oral B Electric Toothbrush, Paige Oltman; $100 restaurant gift certificate, John Gapsis; $100 restaurant gift card, Susan Wilson; $100 restaurant gift card, Carrie Crippen; $100 meat gift certificate, Marty Watson; A Pint of Ice Cream a Month for a Year, Brett and Lynn Higgs; Halloween Spirits and Movie Basket, Jeff Frey; Effingham Goody Basket, Blake Koerner; $75 clothing gift certificate, Gene Zerrusen; $50 cash, Jill Dust; $50 cash, Laura Linders; $50 cash, Beth Meyer; $50 cash, Julie Withers; $50 cash, Kathy Powell; Hair Care Products, Karen Luchtefeld; Gift Basket, Dean Kremer; Customized Metal Sign, Jane Ruholl; Carmel Apple Sangria Wine Basket, Janet Probst; Fall Gift Basket, Karen Luchtefeld; 30-Minute Massage, Kelly Frohning; 10-Piece Toy Truck & Tractor Set, Jessica Buatte; Gift Basket, Linda Warner; Gift Basket, Jen Jansen; Gift Basket, Dan Woods; Scouting Basket, Diane Siemer; Lamp, Richard Vahling; Gift Basket, Laura Smyser.
Proceeds from the United Way Thanks & Giving Raffle and Live Auction go toward the 2020 campaign, which has a goal of $320,000. To date, $126,419 has been raised.
Funds raised help 20 local partner agencies provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County. The global pandemic has greatly affected fundraising efforts as fundraiser events previously scheduled were canceled due to COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, one out of three people used services provided by the agencies. Because of the pandemic, these agencies are serving more people in our community.
Twenty local partner agencies will receive funding from the 2020-21 campaign. They are Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
