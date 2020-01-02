United Way of Effingham County is currently at $236,694, or 74%, of the $320,000 goal as they help raise money for 22 local partner agencies. They are needing your help to reach the goal! Money raised stays local and helps those in need.
Agencies receiving funds from the 2019 campaign include; Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, CEFS Retired Sr Volunteer Program (RSVP), Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Oneighty, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
It's not too late to donate and no donation is too small. Please consider donating to the 2019 Campaign. Donations can be mailed to 1108 S Willow, PO Box 2, Effingham, IL 62401. The 2019 campaign will officially close Jan. 31.
