United Way partners with local companies to raise money

United Way of Effingham County held a comedy show at Tuscan Hills Winery as part of the winery's Sip for a Cause. Amber Klear with Effingham Comedy organized the show that included local comedian Josh Funneman and Comedy Central’s James Johann.
“We are incredibly grateful that we were all able to come together and raise money for our neighbors here in Effingham County. Events like these wouldn’t be possible without such generous people like those at Tuscan Hills Winery and Amber Klear. The smaller events like these can really add up to help raise funds for our local agencies. We’re looking forward to holding more of these events in the future,” said Emily Hille, Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Effingham County.
The event raised $2,537.50 for United Way of Effingham Comedy. For more information about the United Way of Effingham County and upcoming events, visit www.effinghamunitedway.org or call 217-342-3824.
