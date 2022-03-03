United Way of Effingham County recently seated five new and returning directors for the 2022 Board of Directors.
New members include Lindsay Wantuck, Orr Law; Leslie Eckert, Agracel; Trina Niemerg, Washington Savings Bank; and Jon Frohning, ProRhab. Those serving another term include Kayla Duncan, West & Company.
Executive officers for 2022 include Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer; James Schultz, community member, Board Secretary; Lora Bergfeld, Midland States Bank, Immediate Past President; Kayla Duncan, West & Company, Treasurer; Debbie Womack, First National Bank of Waterloo, Board President; Michael Tegeler, community member, Vice President; and Kelsey Goeckner, Dieterich Bank, Campaign Chair.
For more information about United Way of Effingham County, call 217-342-3824 or visit effinghamunitedway.org.
