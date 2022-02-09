Even though United Way of Effingham County fell short of its $320,000 goal, raising $261,324, the Board of Directors are pleased with the results and would like to thank everyone for their efforts. The campaign officially closed on Jan. 31.
“The 2021 campaign was an extremely difficult year. The 2020 campaign was difficult, and we knew there were still challenges we would continue to face with the 2021 campaign. There were no in-person fundraiser events due to COVID-19 and the delta variant to include Barstool Golf, Jennings Labor Day Celebration and the Witches Ball. The Thanks & Giving virtual raffle was held in 2021. We are grateful for the community and would like to thank everyone who donated during these difficult times. We are hoping to have in-person events in 2022,” said Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Effingham County.
“Thank you to the local businesses that held a campaign to raise funds, as well as to all who contributed personally! I continue to be humbled by the commitment many share in making this community a great place to live and work," said Lora Bergfeld, Board President.
The Board of Directors have made the decision not to have the Annual Meeting this year due to the pandemic, but plan to have one next year. United Way Board of Directors would like to thank the Gold, Silver and Bronze businesses for their efforts to conduct a campaign.
Twenty-one local partner agencies will receive funding from the 2021 United Way of Effingham County campaign to include: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
