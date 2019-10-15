United Way of Effingham County was recently selected from applicants across the U.S. to receive one of 400 bottles from Buffalo Trace Distillery's six millionth barrel.
Only 200 tickets will be sold at $50 each for a chance to win the commemorative bottle. To purchase a ticket contact the United Way office at 217-342-3824 or contact a United Way Board member. The drawing will be held on or before Dec. 18. You must be 21 years old to purchase a ticket.
This commemorative item contains a bottle of Buffalo Trace whiskey that has a handwritten description on it. It comes packaged in a hardwood box that includes a piece of stave from the six millionth barrel and a brochure explaining the significance of this historic barrel.
Funds raised will go to the 2019 campaign to help raise money for the 22 local partner agencies: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, CEFS Retired Sr Volunteer Program (RSVP), Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Oneighty, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
