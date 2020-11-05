The United Way of Effingham County has launched a Community Fundraising Raffle to help offset the loss of traditional fundraising events due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The Thanks & Giving Community Raffle consists of 77 prizes valued over $20,000. Winners will be drawn live on Facebook on Monday, Nov. 30.
“2020 has been hard on United Way, as our primary fundraising events, such as Barstool Golf, Jennings Labor Day Celebration, and the Witches Ball had to be canceled due to the global pandemic.” said Linda Hemmen of the United Way of Effingham County. “With so many local agencies depending on our funding, we knew we had to come up with something, and we thought a raffle would be a fun and safe way for our supporters and community to get involved. When you donate to United Way of Effingham County, your donation stays local and helps provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County.”
Over 70 local businesses and individuals donated prizes for the raffle.
“The response from our donors and supporters has been phenomenal. Everyone was so enthusiastic to help out. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
Raffle Tickets can be purchased online at EffinghamUnitedWay.org, from a United Way Board Member, or from the following local businesses: Crossroads Bank, Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota, Dieterich Bank, Effingham Event Center, First National Bank of Waterloo, Gabby Goat, Jansen’s Heating & Air, McMahon Meats, Orchard Inn, Thelma Keller Convention Center, Wessel’s Grocery and West & Company.
For more information, contact the United Way of Effingham County at 217-342-3824.
Follow United Way of Effingham County on Facebook to stay informed of all raffle-related announcements and to watch the live drawing and upcoming online auction details.
