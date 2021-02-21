United Way of Effingham County typically announces the Spirit of Caring Awards at the Annual Meeting recognizing an Outstanding Organization, Outstanding Volunteer and Outstanding Board Member. However, due to the global pandemic, the United Way Annual Meeting was not held this year. This year’s Spirit of Caring award winners are:
Outstanding Organization – Koerner Distributor Inc.
Koerner Distributor Inc. has always been a supporter of United Way of Effingham County. Their first campaign was held in 2002 and has grown throughout the years with their most recent campaign raising over $15,500.
They also conduct the Barstool Golf fundraiser event with proceeds going to United Way. Their first event was held in 2011 and has grown throughout the years, raising $15,000 at the event.
In addition, they donate to various United Way events, have a representative on the Board of Directors, and have held leadership roles on the Board of Directors.
Outstanding Volunteer – Niemerg’s Steakhouse
Niemerg’s Steakhouse has been a big supporter of United Way of Effingham County, and has conducted employee campaigns for many years.
Each year they do a Chicken to Go promotion during which $1 from each Chicken to Go sale goes to United Way during a set month. Despite Covid-19 challenges and restrictions this year, they were still willing to do the promotion.
Outstanding Board Member – Kayla Duncan
Kayla Duncan joined the United Way Board of Directors in 2019 representing West & Company.
During her short time on the board, she has served on the Grants, Special Events and Nominating Committees. Most recently she chaired the Grants Committee and the Nominating Committee.
Kayla has also served as the Treasurer since 2020. She is always willing to step up and do whatever is needed. Kayla is a true asset to the organization.
The United Way Board of Directors would like to thank and congratulate the 2020 Spirit of Caring Award Winners.
