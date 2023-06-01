United Way of Effingham County announced its 2023 Partner Agencies to benefit from funds raised during the 2023 Campaign.
Recently, various local nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)3 certificate made presentations to the United Way of Effingham County requesting funding. The United Way of Effingham County Grants Committee selected agencies to receive funding based on the needs in Effingham County.
Twenty different agencies applied for funding this year. United Way of Effingham County welcomed two new agencies — El Shaddai Homes and Illinois Deer Donation Program — while one agency that received funds last year did not apply for funding this year, as they felt their program was supported without United Way funding.
The 20 local partner agencies that will receive funding from the 2023 Campaign include Altamont After School Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts – Greater St. Louis Area Council (Effingham Troops), Catholic Charities, Child Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, El Shaddai Homes, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Family Mental Health Support, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (Effingham Troops), Heartland Human Services, Illinois Deer Donation Program, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
“We are excited to partner with these wonderful agencies within the community for the 2023 Campaign. The Board of Directors is working hard to do everything we can to provide assistance to these agencies and help those in need in Effingham County. It takes support from all, but we continue to live united,” said United Way of Effingham County Chief Professional Officer Emily Hille.
For more information regarding United Way of Effingham County, call 217-342‐3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
