It’s been three years since the last United Way of Effingham County kickoff luncheon, which was held recently.
Linda Hemmen was honored for her 18 years as United Way of Effingham County’s Chief Professional Officer. Hemmen stepped down as of Sept. 1 to head back to school to be an esthetician and nail tech, but will assist the United Way Board in the search for her successor and transition of a new Chief Professional Officer.
Debbie Womack, Board President, presented Hemmen with an award on behalf of the board in appreciation for the work she has done and the difference she has made in the community during her role as Chief Professional Officer. Hemmen has raised $5.5 million during her 18 years at United Way. She thanked everyone for their support and encouraged them to continue to support and help raise money for United Way’s local partner agencies.
Dr. Ryan Jennings was on hand to invite everyone to his home Friday night for the Annual Labor Day Celebration on Sept. 2 starting at 6 p.m. It’s the first time for that celebration in three years as well. Food, drinks, entertainment and fireworks will be provided. They just ask those attending make a donation to United Way of Effingham County.
Chris Winters with STAR, a United Way partner agency, spoke about the organization and how it uses United Way funds. Susan Miller, a drug addict for many years who has now been clean for more than six years, spoke about the impact STAR and United Way had in her life. Miller said her success in beating addiction is due to the support she received from STAR and is grateful for their services.
Kelsey Goeckner, Campaign Chair, announced the campaign goal has been set at $320,000. This is the same goal as last year. While the United Way didn’t reach the goal last year, the organization is hopeful to hit the goal this year, as it returns to in-person events, unlike last year due to COVID and the restrictions that were in place.
Dieterich Bank is the Lead Pacesetter Company for the 2022 campaign. Nikki Bloemer shared some of the success the bank has experienced with its campaign and encouraged other businesses to think outside the box and encourage their employees to donate.
Eighteen local partner agencies will receive funding from the 2022-23 campaign: Altamont After School Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts–Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, Child Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Family Mental Health Support, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
To learn more about conducting an employee campaign or for more information about United Way of Effingham County call 217-342-3824.
