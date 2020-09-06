United Way of Effingham County Board of Directors recently made the decision to cancel the 2020 United Way Kickoff Luncheon due to COVID-19 and current restrictions.
Businesses are still encouraged to conduct an employee campaign. United Way will be following up with local businesses that have done a campaign in prior years. If your business would like to conduct an employee campaign, call the United Way office at 217-342-3824.
In addition, United Way is doing its part to help protect the community and follow guidelines and restrictions due to COVID-19, and has chosen to cancel the Witches Ball scheduled in October. An online raffle and auction will be scheduled for mid-November. If you would like to donate to the virtual raffle or auction, contact the United Way office or a board member.
Other all United Way fundraisers canceled include Barstool Golf and Jennings Labor Day Celebration.
United Way of Effingham County needs your help now more than ever to raise money for local partner agencies that are providing support and services to those in need in Effingham County. Donations can be mailed to 1108 S Willow, PO Box 2, Effingham, IL 62401.
