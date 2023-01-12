The 2022 United Way of Effingham County Campaign wraps up on Jan. 31 and is currently at 70% of the $320,000 goal.
“We are working hard to get numbers in and finalize the 2022 Campaign. I am hopeful that with the help of the community, we can reach our courageous goal of $320,000 to assist the 19 local partner agencies we are working with this year. Being new to the role and organization, it has truly opened my eyes to see how far our donations can really go. I am personally making it a priority to share that knowledge with the community and let everyone know what kind of assistance they are providing by donating to the United Way. I really encourage everyone to go online at www.effinghamunitedway.org and learn more about the agencies we are providing funding to this year,” said Chief Professional Officer Emily Hille.
To help reach the goal, a portion of the proceeds from sales at Teutopolis Treats Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15, will be donated to the United Way of Effingham County 2022 Campaign.
There is still time to donate to the United Way 2022 Campaign. To do so visit the United Way of Effingham County website, www.effinghamunitedway.org, phone United Way office at 217-342-3824, mail a donation to PO Box 2 in Effingham, or stop by the office at 1108 S Willow Street in Effingham.
