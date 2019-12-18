United Way of Effingham County is currently at $212,252 or 66% of the $320,000 campaign goal as they help raise money for 22 local partner agencies.
Agencies receiving funds from the 2019 campaign include Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, CEFS Retired Sr Volunteer Program (RSVP), Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Oneighty, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
Donations can be mailed to 1108 S Willow, PO Box 2, Effingham, IL 62401.
