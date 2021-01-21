United Way Board of Directors would like to thank all businesses and individuals who have donated to the United Way campaign to date. The campaign officially closes on Jan. 31.
To date, a total of $253,825 has been raised, which is 80% of the $320,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted. Funds raised help 20 local partner agencies provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County. The global pandemic has greatly affected fundraising efforts as fundraiser events previously scheduled were canceled due to COVID-19.
Twenty local partner agencies will receive funding from the 2020-2021 campaign: Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters (Mid Illinois), Boy Scouts - Greater St Louis Area Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of E. Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, SAFE (Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies), Senior Services of Effingham County, STAR (Strategic Training and Restoration), SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now) and the Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
Donations can be mailed to United Way of Effingham County, 1108 S Willow, PO Box 2, Effingham, IL 62401.
