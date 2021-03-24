The United Way of Effingham County is accepting requests for grant applications for funding support for the 2021-22 campaign.
Agencies requesting funds must be nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)3 certificate and have been in business for at least one year. Applications will be electronically sent to agencies previously funded by the United Way of Effingham County.
The Grants Committee will meet on April 28 and May 3, at which time representatives of the applicant agencies will be asked to appear before the Grants Committee to present the agency’s request and proposed use of the funds. This committee recommends to the Board of Directors appropriate grants to the respective agencies based on the funding priorities, which are based on the community needs assessment.
Organizations wishing to apply for United Way funds may obtain an application by contacting Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Effingham County, at 217-342-3824. Applications must be received by April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.