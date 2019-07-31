United Producers Inc. (UPI) in Shelbyville is offering a free cattle evaluation clinic on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. This clinic is the first of its kind to be held at the livestock auction market and is designed for cattle producers of all ages.
The clinic will feature Jodie Pitcock, USDA Division of Livestock Marketing, as he teaches participants the importance of grading cattle and how grades can impact profitability. Pitcock will review grading techniques and examples for feeder cattle, fed cattle and cows. Participants will experience live cattle demonstrations and examples, including opportunities for hands-on learning.
In addition to the clinic, representatives from Durbin Vet Clinic, The Equity, South Central FS, Summit Livestock, Vita Ferm, and Zoetis will be available to discuss how they can help cattle operations of all sizes
The event is free, and 4-H and FFA groups are welcome. The market is located two miles east of Shelbyville on E. Illinois Route 16. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. More details can be found at www.uproducers.com or by contacting the UPI-Shelbyville, Ill., market at 217-774-3939.
