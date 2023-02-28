United Producers Inc. (UPI) is supporting the future generation through its scholarship program. UPI will offer up to 10 scholarships, each valued at $1,500, to deserving high school students pursuing higher education.
Applicants can be a member, or a child/grandchild, of a UPI member. To be considered a member, the member must market at least one head of livestock at UPI per year. Membership is based on UPI’s 2022 records. Applicants who are not a member, child or grandchild of a UPI member, can also be nominated by a member.
“Students who have demonstrated an interest in the agriculture industry during their high school career have a bright future ahead, with potential to make a positive impact in a wide range of career fields,” said Mike Bumgarner, President and CEO, United Producers Inc. “We look forward to the positive impact these students will have as they pursue a higher education and launch future careers.”
Applicants must be a 2023 high school graduate planning to attend college or technical school.
Applicants must submit an application and essay summarizing their college and career goals.
Children and grandchildren of full-time UPI employees or the Board of Directors are not eligible.
Apply online at www.uproducers.com/scholarship. Applications must be completed by April 1.
